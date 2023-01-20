National Bank Financial Cuts Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Price Target to C$2.00

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:NXHSF opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions
