National Bank Financial Cuts Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Price Target to C$2.00

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:NXHSF opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

