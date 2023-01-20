Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Shares Down 1.4%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 28,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 38,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The stock has a market cap of C$66.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

