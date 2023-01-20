Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 216,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Namaste Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.
About Namaste Technologies
Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.
Featured Stories
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Namaste Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namaste Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.