Morgan Stanley Raises European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $16.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EWCZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

European Wax Center Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in European Wax Center by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in European Wax Center by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in European Wax Center by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in European Wax Center by 50.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

