Morgan Stanley Lowers Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE SG opened at 9.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 10.88. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of 7.81 and a fifty-two week high of 40.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.37 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 124.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 129.23 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sweetgreen stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) by 501.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.