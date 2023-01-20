Mizuho Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $500.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $482.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $453.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.70. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $657.99.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

