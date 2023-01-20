Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.25. 53,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 111,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

