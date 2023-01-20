MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 73.3% in December

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFM traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 111,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFM. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

