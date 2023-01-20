Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 1,536,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 305.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTRAF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

Shares of MTRAF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.92. 340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390. Metro has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

See Also

