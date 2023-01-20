MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.48 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $88.70 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $20.03 or 0.00094771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00039609 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00231736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001033 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

