MetaMUI Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. MetaMUI has a market cap of $58.83 million and $135,799.96 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

