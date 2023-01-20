MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAMTF remained flat at 11.09 during midday trading on Thursday. MCAN Mortgage has a 52-week low of 10.19 and a 52-week high of 15.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 11.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

