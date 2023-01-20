Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Marchex worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

