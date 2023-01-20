Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.00.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
Featured Articles
