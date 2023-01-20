Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

