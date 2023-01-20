Maple Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.03 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $22.03 million and $375,491.35 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maple has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $5.69 or 0.00026945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00762914 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

