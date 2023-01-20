M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of MHO traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 11.9% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 634.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 40,085 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 485.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

