Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.54.

Shares of LUN opened at C$9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$924.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

