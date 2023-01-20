Loop Capital Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $320.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $317.39.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $315.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $526.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

