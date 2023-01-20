Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Lowered to $38.50

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

NYSE LAC opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.45. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $40.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.