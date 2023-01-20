Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. Truist Financial currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Insider Transactions at Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, Director Mark H. Md Rachesky purchased 236,585 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,641,899.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,479,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,145,176.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, Director Mark H. Md Rachesky purchased 236,585 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,641,899.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,479,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,145,176.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark H. Md Rachesky purchased 400,000 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,113,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,386,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 890,585 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,160.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

