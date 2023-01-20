Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-AGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. Truist Financial currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Insider Transactions at Lions Gate Entertainment

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, Director Mark H. Md Rachesky purchased 236,585 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,641,899.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,479,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,145,176.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark H. Md Rachesky purchased 400,000 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,113,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,386,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 890,585 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,160.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

