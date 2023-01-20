Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. Truist Financial currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.
Insider Transactions at Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-A)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.