LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Shares Down 0.3%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19,250.01 and last traded at $19,450.00. 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19,500.00.

LICT Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $330.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20,502.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21,075.44.

About LICT



LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

