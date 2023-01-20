Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.05.

LI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -73.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

