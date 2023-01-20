Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $68,370.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,703 shares of company stock valued at $544,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

