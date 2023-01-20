Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) vs. Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Head-To-Head Survey

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharvaris and Larimar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A N/A -$50.56 million ($1.66) -5.87 Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$50.64 million ($1.83) -2.36

Pharvaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Larimar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Pharvaris has a beta of -4.83, suggesting that its share price is 583% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pharvaris and Larimar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 1 1 4 0 2.50 Larimar Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pharvaris currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 77.96%. Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 103.02%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharvaris.

Profitability

This table compares Pharvaris and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A -25.61% -24.04% Larimar Therapeutics N/A -48.33% -40.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Pharvaris shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks and is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients and is under Phase 1 clinical trial. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease. The company is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

