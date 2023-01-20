Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 92.7% in December

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the December 15th total of 96,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

KINS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.61. 12,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.94 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kingstone Companies from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

