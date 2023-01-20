KeyCorp Weighs in on Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

