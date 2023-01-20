KeyCorp Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $201.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.63.

First Solar Stock Down 7.1 %

FSLR opened at $165.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.61. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $185.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

