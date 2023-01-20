JUNO (JUNO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $80.20 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. JUNO has a total market cap of $80.20 million and $351,900.94 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00005676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 66,863,375 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

