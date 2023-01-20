JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 120

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.53) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 139.50 ($1.70).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 113.05 ($1.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.19). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.50. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.00.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.