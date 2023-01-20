J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Shares Down 2%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

