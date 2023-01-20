Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Iveco Group Stock Performance
IVCGF stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Iveco Group has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $11.76.
