Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Iveco Group Stock Performance

IVCGF stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Iveco Group has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $11.76.

Get Iveco Group alerts:

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.