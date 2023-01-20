Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ISR opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.38. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

