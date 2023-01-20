iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Down 35.4% in December

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $28.37.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000.

