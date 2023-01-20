iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Down 35.4% in December

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $28.37.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF
