iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 681.8% in December

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 681.8% from the December 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $230,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

USIG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,902. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

