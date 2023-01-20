IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 1.8 %

IRIX opened at $2.23 on Monday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

