IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Trading Down 1.8 %
IRIX opened at $2.23 on Monday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
