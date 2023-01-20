Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allianz (ALV)

Allianz (FRA: ALV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/19/2023 – Allianz was given a new €220.00 ($239.13) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2023 – Allianz was given a new €233.00 ($253.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2023 – Allianz was given a new €271.00 ($294.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/10/2023 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($271.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/9/2023 – Allianz was given a new €248.00 ($269.57) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/8/2022 – Allianz was given a new €220.00 ($239.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($282.61) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €271.00 ($294.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €229.00 ($248.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/2/2022 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/28/2022 – Allianz was given a new €271.00 ($294.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/23/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($282.61) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/22/2022 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/22/2022 – Allianz was given a new €225.00 ($244.57) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/21/2022 – Allianz was given a new €271.00 ($294.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Allianz Stock Performance

FRA:ALV traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €219.10 ($238.15). The company had a trading volume of 736,325 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €205.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €184.85. Allianz SE has a one year low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a one year high of €206.80 ($224.78).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

