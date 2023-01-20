Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,352,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,168 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,361,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,998,000.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $35.89.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

