International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 16.4 %
THM stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $138.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.70.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.