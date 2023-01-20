International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 16.4 %

THM stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $138.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.70.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

