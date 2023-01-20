InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,733.33 ($69.96).

A number of brokerages recently commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($67.36) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($65.89) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,600 ($68.33) on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,640 ($68.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,905.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,756.15. The stock has a market cap of £9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2,865.98.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

