IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.86) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 360 ($4.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.60) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

IntegraFin Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 307.80 ($3.76) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 300.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.80. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 527 ($6.43). The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,923.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

About IntegraFin

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

(Get Rating)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.