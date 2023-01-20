inSure DeFi Market Capitalization Hits $61.37 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $61.37 million and $976,791.64 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00039403 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00231449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001049 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000104 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00222403 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $776,856.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.