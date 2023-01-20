Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $312,000.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

