Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Major Shareholder Sells $1,803,311.64 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 345,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,803,311.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,518,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $2,928,000.00.

CompoSecure Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of CMPOW stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

