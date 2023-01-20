Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,601,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,101,310.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphatec alerts:

On Thursday, January 19th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $799,800.00.

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. 860,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.31. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,595,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 442,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.