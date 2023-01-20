Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Sells $18,706.02 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 10,057 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $18,706.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $24,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,073 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $8,573.37.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.23. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.16% and a negative net margin of 998.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Articles

