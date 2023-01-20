Insider Buying: Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating) insider Scott Fletcher acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,101.28).

Scott Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Scott Fletcher acquired 500,000 shares of Ncondezi Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,101.28).

Ncondezi Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

LON NCCL opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. Ncondezi Energy Limited has a one year low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.95 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.89.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through C&I Solar PV and Battery Storage Project; and Power Project and Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

