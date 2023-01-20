Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 665.0 days.
Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOAF traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,958. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Industrias Peñoles has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.81.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias Peñoles (IPOAF)
