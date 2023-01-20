Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 665.0 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOAF traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,958. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Industrias Peñoles has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

