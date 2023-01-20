Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating and set a C$85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$77.46.

IMO stock opened at C$68.34 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$48.63 and a 1-year high of C$79.83. The firm has a market cap of C$39.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.69 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.9899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

