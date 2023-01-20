Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Down 30.4%

Shares of Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) traded down 30.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 4,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 2,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Immune Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

