Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Down 5%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 8,339,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 8,870,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Ideanomics Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $97.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 268.05%. The business had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideanomics

In other news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,125 shares in the company, valued at $472,281.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 424,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 118,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 280,412 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics

(Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital business units. Ideanomics Mobility provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.